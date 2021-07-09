Activision takes down YouTube ad for ‘undetectable’ Call of Duty cheats made for console players

Activision has taken action against a YouTube ad for an “undetectable” Call of Duty cheat for console players, which could mean the publisher has the cheat-maker in its sights.

The trailer is still online elsewhere, but trying to access the original link shows that it’s been taken down and is “no longer available due to a copyright claim by Activision Publishing, Inc.”

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

The trailer, which can still be seen in the tweet above, shows off the cheats in action. It’s basically an aimbot, using a piece of hardware to send inputs to the user’s controller, meaning that the hacker barely plays the game at all. Instead, the hacks will get all the kills for them. How fun.

The cheat-maker’s website now no longer mentions Call of Duty at all, according to Kotaku. Previously, it advertised CoD as one of the main games that its hacks work in, including Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Warzone has had its fair share of issues with hackers, to say the least. But those issues mainly occur on PCs, where it’s much easier to set up a new account any time a hacker is banned to get right back into the cheating. The company has said it issues hardware bans to repeat offenders, though.

In May, Activision revealed that it’s banned over 500,000 accounts for cheating in Warzone alone, not even taking into account other active games like Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare. With Warzone being a free-to-play title, however, it makes it rife for cheaters to spread.

With Activision clearly aware of the cheats in question, the company could choose to take legal action against the makers to prevent the problem from getting even worse on consoles, too.