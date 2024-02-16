CDL teams are suing Activision for ‘unlawful monopoly’ allegedly created by CoD League

Call of Duty publisher Activision is facing a $680 million lawsuit from CDL players and personalities who allege it holds an “unlawful monopoly” over the CoD esports landscape.

Recommended Videos

The biggest names in the bombshell suit, which was filed in Los Angeles federal court and originally reported by Bloomberg late on Feb. 15, include OpTic Texas president and OpTic Gaming founder Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez, as well as Call of Duty legend Seth “Scump” Abner. The federal suit alleges Activision “wielded its power as a virtual nuclear weapon” to coerce founding CDL teams to pay a $27.5 million entry-free and took 50 percent of the revenue made by teams from ticket sales, sponsorships, and more.

The CDL’s days could be numbered. Photo via Call of Duty League

In a snippet of the case filing, the lawsuit alleges that only Activision had the “exclusive right” to contract with sponsors and broadcasters, and that teams and players were prohibited “from participating or supporting any professional Call of Duty leagues or tournaments other than the CDL,” including any “commercialized” gameplay such as informal friendly matches on stream.

The lawsuit also claims that these contractual provisions, among others, “impermissibly enriched Activision at the expense of the professional Call of Duty League players and teams that were now under Activision’s thumb.”

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that H3CZ wasn’t able to rejoin the CDL with the reacquired OpTic as a “sole owner” of a team, forcing him to partner with Envy. The lawsuit claims both he and Scump lost out on different revenue opportunities because of the CDL.

The lawsuit also alleges that Activision Blizzard acquired competitor Major League Gaming in 2016 without the approval of the US Federal Trade Commission, while cementing “a complete monopoly over” professional CoD, and refusing to grant CoD licenses to organizers of other commercial competitions. The FTC also attempted to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard this past year.

Activision Blizzard’s other franchised esports league, the Overwatch League, shut down after years of down revenue attributed to viewership drops and a lack of sponsors, among other factors.