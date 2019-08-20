Activision reveals 2020 Call of Duty league details, confirms Path to Pro system

Activision announced via Reddit today that next year’s franchised Call of Duty league will be played in five-person teams and on console, and all teams must carry at least seven players on their respective rosters.

Every player in the league must have a minimum salary of $50,000, with health care and retirement benefits. Teams will also be required to provide the players with at least 50 percent of their prize pool earnings. Activision also said, much to the delight of amateur player, it will support Path to Pro events, which will be held online and offline with dedicated prize pools.

r/CoDCompetitive – Call of Duty Esports 2020 Season – Team Roster Construction Details WITH A NEW VISION OF CALL OF DUTY ESPORTS ON THE HORIZON, WE DETAIL THE ROSTER CONSTRUCTION RULES AND GUIDELINES FOR THE 2020 SEASON This weekend, the Call of Duty World League season wrapped another stellar season with eUnited capturing the ultimate prize: The Call of Duty World League Championship.

Starting on Aug. 26, league teams will have a small window to sign its current players to new contracts for next year’s league. On Sept. 3, all teams will be able to negotiate and sign players, pending their contract status.

Activision did say, however, that any team transitioning into the new league will have the right to match any offer made to a player on their roster.

Related: Activision confirms Florida and second Los Angeles franchise as newest additions for 2020 Call of Duty league

The guidelines of the league system seems very familiar to the Overwatch League, Blizzard’s first city-based franchised league and one that eight of the nine CoD league teams are a part of. As more information is made available, it’d be unsurprising to see more similarities between the two Blizzard leagues.