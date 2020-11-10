Activision clarifies that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapons won’t be available in Warzone at launch

Earlier this week, an announcement in Call of Duty: Warzone said Black Ops Cold War weapons would be available in Warzone on Nov. 13. This was good news for fans who were excited to use new weapons in Warzone, but it also confused some players since Cold War and Warzone integration is scheduled to occur on Dec. 10.

Activision has since released a statement to Charlie Intel, confirming the announcement was inaccurate and that only Cold War Operators will be available in Warzone upon release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Cold War will feature a synchronized progression system across all three games. Players can rank up in all games at the same time regardless of what title they play. This is good news for fans who enjoy multiple game modes but don’t want to grind in each game.

Modern Warfare and Warzone will sync with Cold War on Dec. 10 when Cold War’s first season is released. This update will introduce new Cold War content into Warzone alongside existing Modern Warfare weapons and Operators.

Last weekend, the in-game announcement confused many players since it claimed Cold War weapons would be available in Warzone on Nov. 13, despite the integration taking place almost a month later. Players wondered how weapons would track in Warzone and Cold War if they weren’t synchronized and if that meant they’d need to rank up the same weapon separately in each game.

Activision clarified this confusion in a statement and confirmed that only Cold War Operators will be available in Warzone on Nov. 13, not weapons. Players will be able to use characters from the new game in Warzone but will have to wait to use the new weapons until Dec. 10.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on Nov. 13.