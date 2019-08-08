Activision Blizzard has sold 8 team slots in Call of Duty Global League, CEO says

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick announced in its Q2 earnings call it has sold eight team slots in the franchised Call of Duty Global League.

Both the name of the league, and the fact an eighth team has opted in for the city-based league is new information. Activision also confirmed a report that teams will host games in their home cities in the inaugural season next year.

Activision Blizzard, while confirming an eighth team has entered the league, did not announce what city the team will be located in, or the investment group that purchased the slot. The team will join New York, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Dallas, Toronto, Atlanta, and Paris.

During the call, Activision Blizzard said the company performed better than anticipated in the second quarter, pointing to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 as a major factor. Black Ops 4 has performed better than WWII year-over-year in several categories, which has helped the company’s revenue.

Activision Blizzard also said the release of Call of Duty‘s mobile game and the next installment in the iconic franchise, Modern Warfare, will “drive Call of Duty to a greater scale ever seen before.”