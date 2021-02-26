Double XP, double weapon XP now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone

It's time to level up the new guns.

It’s time to grind, Call of Duty fans. Double XP and double weapon XP are now live for the weekend in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Players will earn XP toward Prestige levels and weapon levels at twice the normal rate, but the new season two battle pass will have its normal progression rate.

Start Season Two strong with 2XP and 2WXP.



Live now through March 1 at 10am for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/JXbU9r1Pie — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) February 26, 2021

Even players who are enjoying Black Ops Cold War's free access week, featuring the new Outbreak Zombies mode and a selection of multiplayer modes and maps, will be earning double XP.

This is a great opportunity to rank up and unlock attachments for the game's two newest weapons, the FARA 83 assault rifle and LC10 submachine gun.

The FARA 83 is reminiscent of the Galil from Black Ops 1 and is unlocked at tier 15 in the battle pass, while the LC10 is unlocked at tier 31. Double weapon XP will make unlocking the new gun's best attachments a breeze.

Double XP and double weapon XP will run until March 1 at 12pm CT, so make sure to grind the game while you can.