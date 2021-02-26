The best LC10 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

Another submachine gun has joined the fray in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The LC10 was added to the battle royale game alongside Black Ops Cold War's season two and it's worth the time and effort to unlock it and use in your loadout.

Activision describes the LC10 as a "well-rounded full auto submachine gun" that "grants CQB Operators the ability to stretch fights out into the mid-range on a smaller, agile weapon platform thanks to its solid accuracy and extended effective damage range. Although its damage per shot is on the lower end of the SMG spectrum, its above-average fire rate and lower recoil can prove to be a deadly combination."

To unlock the LC10, you need to rank up to level 31 in the season two battle pass. That can be done pretty quickly in Plunder, where you can also level up the LC10 to unlock some of its better attachments.

Here's the best way to equip the LC10 in Warzone.

Best LC10 Warzone loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.9" Task Force

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 53 Rnd Fast Mag

While this build for the LC10 isn't quite as good as the dominant MAC-10, it's just about the second-best option for submachine guns in Warzone as it currently stands.

This LC10 can be paired with any assault rifle in an Overkill loadout to create a solid duo. The attachments buff the gun's range, mobility, and control, making it stronger in a variety of areas.

The mobility is key, though. This loadout will allow you to move quite quickly throughout the battle royale map, so it's a good option to switch to when running from cover to cover or trying to chase down kills. Keep it out for close-range engagements and switch to an assault rifle for long-range fights.