Xbox will offer full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 purchases from the Microsoft Store

Xbox is expanding its refund policy to offer full refunds on Cyberpunk 2077 purchases from the Microsoft Store, the company announced today.

The Xbox One version of CD PROJEKT RED’s highly anticipated RPG struggles with muddy textures, poor framerates, and overall shoddy performance.

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

This announcement comes a day after Sony revealed it was offering full refunds and pulling Cyberpunk from the PlayStation Store due to the current state of the game, especially on PS4.

“While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles,” Xbox said.

Xbox also said it has “granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one.” Anyone who purchased the game digitally from the Microsoft Store can apply for a refund on a Microsoft support page.

As of now, the game is still listed and available for purchase on the Microsoft Store. The Xbox Series X version, while buggy, runs and performs way better than last-gen.