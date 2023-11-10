Unity may lay off employees in aftermath of pricing controversy

It’s “likely” we’ll be seeing layoffs in the coming months for Unity following its third-quarter earnings report.

The game engine developers published their report on Nov. 9, and aim to focus on the products that are most valuable to their consumers. These changes would “include discontinuing certain product offerings, reducing our workforce, and reducing our office footprint.”

It seems the layoffs would come in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, first spotted by The Verge on Nov. 9. This means we’ll be seeing these changes start to unfold in the next few months.

This article is being updated…