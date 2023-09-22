Unity apologizes for controversial fee changes in open letter—live call to follow

After its controversial announcement of policy changes for popular game development software Unity—which included a proposed “Runtime Fee” that would charge developers who use the software a fee every time someone downloaded their games—the company has now apologized to its community via an open letter it tweeted out today.

“I want to start with this: I am sorry,” Unity Create leader Marc Whitten wrote in the letter. “We should have spoken with more of you and we should have incorporated more of your feedback before announcing our new Runtime Fee policy. Our goal with this policy is to ensure we can continue to support you today and tomorrow, and keep deeply investing in our game engine.”

After the Runtime Fee policy was originally announced, hundreds of developers immediately reacted negatively to the proposal, noting how it could easily put them into debt for having people download their games. This outcry led to over 500 developers coming together to boycott Unity ads and IronSource SDK until Unity agreed to renegotiate the upcoming terms.

The open letter from Unity is not necessarily a full concession to negotiating with creators, but it does outline more specifics about the policy and highlights some changes the company was willing to make based on feedback.

One of the main things to note is that the open letter highlights that people using Unity Personal will not be charged the Runtime Fee at all, and Unity Personal is remaining free while also having its revenue cap increased from $100,000 to $200,000. Additionally, no game with less than $1 million in trailing 12-month revenue will be subject to the fee.

For users working with Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise, Whitten said the policy will apply as follows to games that:

“The Runtime Fee policy will only apply beginning with the next LTS version of Unity shipping in 2024 and beyond. Your games that are currently shipped and the projects you are currently working on will not be included – unless you choose to upgrade them to this new version of Unity.”

“For games that are subject to the runtime fee, we are giving you a choice of either a 2.5% revenue share or the calculated amount based on the number of new people engaging with your game each month. Both of these numbers are self-reported from data you already have available. You will always be billed the lesser amount.”

Whitten also invites Unity users to join him for a “fireside chat” hosted by Jason Weimann today at 4pm ET/1pm PT where he will “do my best to answer your questions.” He also linked out to a blog post about planned Unity pricing changes.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

