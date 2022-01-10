Take-Two acquires Zynga for record-breaking $12.7 billion

Take-Two is expanding further into the mobile space, acquiring FarmVille, Words With Friends, and Golf Rival publisher Zynga in a deal totaling $12.7 billion. This beats out both Tencent’s $8.6 billion majority stake grab in Supercell from June 2016 Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda for $7.5 billion in September 2020.

Not only is this acquisition the largest recorded in the games industry, but it will also merge Take-Two’s catalog of successful PC and console titles like Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K in what the company is calling a move to diversify its portfolio and establishing a “leadership position in mobile.”

“We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest-growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said. “This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity.”

Following the deal’s closure, Zynga will be overseeing the mobile division for Take-Two and its own ongoing projects. Zynga’s existing titles already have a reported 183 million monthly active users, according to Statista, which Take-Two views as an instant way to increase its Recurrent Consumer Spending and diversify its already large portfolio.

The announcement also mentioned “clear path” efforts to bring many of Take-Two’s properties to mobile in various forms in the future, though no specific plans were shared outside of plans to use talent and data from both companies post-acquisition.

“Take-Two has an extensive catalog of commercially and critically successful console and PC titles with engaged and loyal communities of players, and there is a meaningful opportunity to create mobile games and new cross-platform experiences for many of these properties,” Zelnick said. “Zynga’s nearly 3,000 employees include highly-talented mobile developers, paving the way for Take-Two to accelerate this strategic initiative and introduce its iconic intellectual properties across the fastest-growing platform in the industry.”

Along with bringing Take-Two IP to mobile, this purchase will further allow the company to work in free-to-play driven areas, integrate live services, and drive new user acquisition in gaming’s largest market.

A look at how Take Two & Zynga plan to combine efforts:



– Bring Take Two IP to mobile

– Integrate live service / cross play experience

– Drive F2P ambition / Increase recurring revenue

– Enhance user acquisition

– Reach new geographies



Note. Agreement includes go-shop provision pic.twitter.com/ScuWVhX3lB — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 10, 2022

While the deal has been finalized, however, industry analyst Daniel Ahmad points out that there is a 45-day “go-shop provision” that will allow Zynga to back out of this deal and accept a better offer if another company steps in.

So, while it appears that Take-Two will end up closing the purchase, there is still a chance that something could happen to change things at the last second—similar to how Electronic Arts acquired Dirt and F1 developer Codemasters in December 2020 after outbidding Take-Two’s original offer.