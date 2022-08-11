A quarter of all Riot employees are now women as company seeks to add more diversity to top roles

Since a gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit was filed in November 2018, much has changed at Riot Games.

The developer of games like League of Legends and VALORANT released its third annual Diversity and Inclusion Report on Aug. 10, revealing it’s continuing to increase the representation of women, “specifically in our leadership ranks, with women now comprising 25% of our leadership council.”

The number of women in leadership roles at Riot has risen each year. The latest report explains women now take up 25 percent of the company’s leadership council. A year prior it was 21.7 percent and women made up 30.4 percent of new hires, equating to a 25.8 percent representation throughout the company.

The number of underrepresented minorities at Riot in the U.S. has also increased. In 2021, they made up 17.3 percent of representation and 14.7 percent of “director-level and above” leadership.

Riot took action and vowed to publicly share its “journey to become a more diverse and inclusive company” three years ago. In 2018, the company was sued for gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment. The lawsuit was eventually settled in December 2021 for $100 million.

As well as hiring more women in leadership roles, the company has ensured women and men earn equal pay. “There are currently no statistically significant differences in pay for women or underrepresented minorities at Riot,” the latest report reads. Riot is also “advancing the talent pipeline for women through strong promotion outcomes,” making it easier for women to climb the ranks in the company.