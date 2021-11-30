NiP to launch an NFT collection tomorrow

The organization and its partners will give away 50 pieces of digital art.

Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas is set to launch its own NFT collection inspired by ninjas and Vikings in partnership with token platform NFKings.

The term NFT stands for non-fungible token and is a unique piece of data stored in the blockchain. NFTs have risen in popularity over the past few years and are being mostly used to create digital art. The limited NiP collection will be launched tomorrow, Dec. 1, and will be sold on Binance, an NFT marketplace.

Fans will be able to buy a mystery box, which works essentially as a loot box since you can get three different types of items: normal, rare, and super rare. NiP, NFKings, and Binance are giving away 50 boxes to fans who follow their Twitter accounts, retweet content, and more.

#NFDrops



👊Win it and have it!



😍Get a chance to win a limited @NIP Special Edition Jersey NFT OR actual NIP Jacket!



💰The special edition jersey NFT has never seen before, only 50 pieces worldwide!



🛒To purchase:@TheBinanceNFT https://t.co/ebKjc9ftUp pic.twitter.com/4fvEaddg5x — NFKings (@NFKingsPro) November 30, 2021

“For this NFT we’ve used weapons, ninjas and viking elements in an exaggerated and artistic way to outline the remains of humanity after the destruction of the world,” NFKings’s CEO Matthew Lim said, according to Dexerto.

Several esports organizations, such as Astralis, Natus Vincere, and TSM, have entered partnerships with cryptocurrency platforms in 2021—and NiP is one of the first to launch its own NFT collection. NFTs have a certain appeal within the CS:GO community, NiP’s signature esport, since the game’s skins and stickers are often perceived as one of the first NFTs ever created.

NiP’s NFT collection will be up for grabs tomorrow at 5am CT.