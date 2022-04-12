Nintendo purchases land to build secondary development center near current HQ

The new building is scheduled to help expand the company's internal development capabilities by 2027.

Nintendo has officially purchased a 10,028.55 square meter plot of Kyoto-city-owned land located directly next to its current company headquarters for roughly $39.8 million.

This land, which formerly housed a Foundation Support Factory and Material and Disaster Prevention Center, will be turned into a 12-floor office space tentatively named Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2. It has a planned completion date of December 2027.

Nintendo initially announced it would be building a new office next to its Kyoto HQ in December 2021 along with other plans to continue internal expansion. This new building is viewed as part of that expansion, with Nintendo listing this acquisition as “an important role on reinforcing its R&D.”

In the meantime, Nintendo will be renting out the sixth and seventh floors of the Kyoto City Water and Sewerage Works Bureau building starting in May. This is also located directly next to the company’s current HQ and will house “additional development resources.”

This is all part of Nintendo’s internal expansion, which includes plans to spend around $880 million to expand game development abilities and bring on more resources internally, such as its February acquisition of longtime support studio SRD Co.

Right before that SRD acquisition, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa noted that the company hopes to keep the “Nintendo DNA” strong within all aspects of the company through the continued strategic promotion of internal growth.