Nintendo Direct format could evolve, president Shuntaro Furukawa says

Although Nintendo Directs are still considered a powerful form of communication for the video game giant, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders today the Direct format could change in the future, according to a translation by VGC.

“We feel Nintendo Directs are an incredibly effective way to present information directly to our customers in a very straight-forward way,” Furukawa said. “Inversely, times change and so does the most effective way to promote products, so there is a chance that a new, better way to present this information comes about. So we always like to examine all of the possible ways to communicate this information to customers.”

Nintendo pushed back its Direct that was originally scheduled for June due to lockdown measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan after E3 was canceled. Even before the E3 cancellation, many AAA developers debated whether they should gather in a sole event alongside other high-profile companies in the industry.

Nintendo hasn’t hosted a proper Direct in more than 10 months. The last one was in September 2019, which released videos focused on single games, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

There won’t be another Nintendo Direct until late August or the beginning of September, according to Venture Beat and VGC sources.

Furukawa also said the company canceled every physical event this year. As a result, the developer is investigating other ways to reveal its next games to the world.