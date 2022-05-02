Molly Mason-Boulé named global head of development studios at Riot

Riot Games has introduced industry veteran Molly Mason-Boulé as the organization’s global head of development studios.

Boulé previously spent 18 years with Electronic Arts, where she “touched the entire EA product portfolio during her time with the company.” She most recently served as vice president of production and operations for EA Studios.

“I’m incredibly energized to join Riot at a time of such growth and transformation,” Mason-Boulé said in a press release. “To be a part of advancing Riot’s bold vision for the future—becoming the most player-focused game company in the world while expanding our universes for players—is extremely inspiring. I look forward to the journey as we accelerate Riot into its next phase of scale and growth.”

Before her time at EA, Boulé worked for notable companies like Dreamworks Animation, Radium/Reel FX, and also worked for the Grey Global Group ad agency. She also sits on the board of women in animation and regularly makes appearances as a guest lecturer at USC’s Marshall School of Business.

“Molly has been a force in the games industry for almost two decades, with a standout track record in growing companies into multi-studio organizations, driving collaboration across high-performing global games teams as well as developing and mentoring those around her,” said Riot chief operating officer John Doyle. “As we continue to establish more development studios across the globe, Molly’s expertise will be vital to helping us scale to meet the growing needs of both our Games teams and players worldwide.”

Boulé’s new role with Riot is “expanding Riot’s footprint across the world to tap into key talent markets and accelerate game and feature development.” This includes managing Riot’s development studios in Seattle, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai.