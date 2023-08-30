KOI is reportedly dealing with financial troubles, issues paying salaries

After disappointing finishes in both the LEC and VCT EMEA League this year, popular Spanish esports organization KOI and parent company Infinite Reality are reportedly dealing with critical financial troubles that have raised concerns about the team’s future.

The organization is reportedly struggling to come up with funds in multiple areas, including salaries for content creators, players, and even for its LEC license, according to Esportsmaniacos.

Según fuentes cercanas a la redacción de Esportmaníacos. KOI estaría en una situación crítica financieramente acumulando impagos en varios ámbitos a lo largo del año.



Tenéis toda la información en nuestro Patreon abierto para todos https://t.co/l7LjlS7LGw https://t.co/hdejMEBHPa — ESPORTMANÍACOS (@Esportmaniacos) August 30, 2023

The report also claims that KOI’s current co-owner Ibai Llanos has had to pay close to three million euros of his own personal money as a result of Infinite Reality’s reported financial issues. He has reportedly used this money to not only pay content creators and players but also pay for the team’s Academy gaming house.

As a result, KOI’s current standing in esports is now at risk due to these reported issues. The organization recently joined the EMEA’s tier-one VALORANT League and merged with Rogue in 2022 to join the LEC.

Related: Gen.G CEO believes some of esports’ biggest organizations won’t survive ‘esports winter’

Since joining the LEC, KOI has failed to produce any long-standing results and has finished as a bottom-five roster in the league for two splits in a row. In the VCT EMEA League, the organization hasn’t had much more success, with the team finishing in ninth place and an abysmal 2-7 record.

Even still, KOI is one of the most popular teams in the esports world due to its massive Spanish fan base, garnering impressive viewership numbers in various leagues this year. Today’s report, however, should come as a shock for most supporters and could be a worrisome sign for the future, especially with so many other teams shutting their doors over the last year alone.

About the author