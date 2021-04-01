How many people are in FaZe Clan?

FaZe Clan is one of gaming’s biggest organizations, with rosters spanning the globe. The organization has found success in numerous esports titles, such as Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, and VALORANT, in addition to content creation.

FaZe Clan has 56 players and coaches and 54 creators, according to Wikipedia and a GFuel.com blog. That makes 110 content and competitive members, with a number of behind-the-scenes workers and management people.

FaZe has rosters in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, FIFA, Fortnite, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six: Siege, VALORANT, and a Call of Duty League franchise: the Atlanta FaZe.

FaZe Clan began in Call of Duty as a sniping clan, more known for making montages than esports excellence. The esports success came over time as the creators enabled FaZe to get some lucrative sponsorships and investors. FaZe Clan’s founders are Eric “CLipZ” Rivera, Jeff “Timid” Emann, and Ben “Resistance” Christensen. Arguably FaZe’s most popular member, Richard “Banks” Bengston, joined in 2013.

Their creators span titles of all kinds, but they’re most well-known for Fortnite and Call of Duty. Their creators range from typical gamers to members of sports teams. LeBron James’ son, Bronny, is counted as a member. Jimmy Iovine, Swae Lee, Pitbull, and Yo Gotti are all investors in the organization.

FaZe Clan is typically excellent in most esports. They have a strong tradition in CS, R6, and the CDL.

