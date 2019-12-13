Evil Geniuses’ founder rants on Twitter about his old org

Evil Geniuses’ founder Alexander Garfield posted a handful of tweets expressing his disappointment in the direction that the company is taking earlier today.

EG has been around since 1999 and Garfield sold the company in 2014. He claims that the new owners told him his exit would be empowering, but Garfield doesn’t feel like that’s been the case for him. Garfield claims that people are forgetting the history of the organization and how it got to where it is today.

This series of tweets followed EG unveiling its new logo yesterday. It marked the first time in 20 years that EG’s logo has been changed. The logo was previously a tilted circle showing the letters E and G combined. The new logo says “Evil Geniuses” in white text on a black background.

Garfield isn’t the only person who’s unhappy with the logo change. Many people were complaining that the change is bad for the organization because the old logo was iconic.

Part of that comes from the fact that EG has been known for so long and the logo was the same the whole time. EG boasts that it’s one of the most recognizable brands in gaming, but Garfield is worried that “some people have forgotten how and why [EG] came to be in the first place.”