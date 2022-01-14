Envy Gaming signs 8-year, $2.35 million deal to operate Esports Stadium Arlington

Texas-based esports organization Envy Gaming has acquired the operating contract for Esports Stadium Arlington on an eight-year deal worth $2.35 million, according to a report by Sean Collins of the Dallas Morning News.

Esports Stadium Arlington first opened in November 2018 as an innovative venue designed for large-scale esports events. The venue has 100,000 square feet of space, a fully functional RGB stage, 90-foot LED displays, and theatrical visuals to ensure a high-quality viewing experience.

“Esports Stadium Arlington is without a doubt the best venue in North America right now for any publisher or league considering an esports event with spectators,” Envy president and COO Geoff Moore said. “Live events, and the reactions they generate from the players and audiences, create a unique experience for both the attending fans and anyone watching the broadcast. The beauty of Esports Stadium Arlington is that this valuable experience can be created very efficiently.”

Most recently, Esports Stadium Arlington hosted the Esports Awards in November 2021, attended by esports and gaming personalities from around the world. The event drew in more than 300,000 live viewers.

Photo by Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

With Envy now managing the operations for Texas’ largest esports venue, the esports organization plans to host multiple home team matches for its various esports teams as it continues to secure naming rights for the venue.

Envy will host its first 2022 project at Esports Stadium Arlington with the season opener for the Call of Duty League. All 12 teams, as well as in-person fans, will be in Arlington for the CDL Kickoff Classic from Jan. 21 to Jan 23.