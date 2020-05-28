Dr Disrespect partners with Mountain Dew Game Fuel

Dr Disrespect unveiled a new partnership with Mountain Dew Game Fuel today, complete with a video talking about why he prefers the carbonated beverage marketed for gamers.

While walking into one of the digitally-produced scenes that he regularly does roleplay in during his streams, the Doc revealed the partnership in the exact way you’d expect from the egomaniacal two-time champ.

Touting his new “$38 million” Mountain Dew concession stand at his gaming “arena,” the Doc took a moment to brag about Game Fuel.

“On this channel, it’s all about peak performance,” he said. “We take the appropriate steps to reach that peak performance. The combined ingredients in Mountain Dew Game Fuel have shown to improve accuracy and alertness. The can is specially designed for gaming with a no-slip grip and a resealable lid. Mountain Dew Game Fuel lets you see into the future, and that’s why I’m always two steps ahead.”

Dr Disrespect was previously partnered with gaming energy drink formula brand G FUEL. He was regularly seen on stream drinking out of a red and black mixing bottle with G FUEL branding on it. He had been partnered with the brand since 2017.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the deal was confirmed to span multiple years.

This partnership lines up with another marketing ploy by Game Fuel. The brand plans to reveal a new streamlined logo this month. Dr Disrespect joins YouTube Gaming streamer CouRage, who announced a deal with the brand to promote a zero-calorie drink in January.

Things aren’t looking too bleak for Dr Disrespect’s old partner G FUEL, though. The brand, which has numerous content creators in its portfolio of endorsers, was expanded recently when Summit1g got rid of his iconic Mountain Dew mini-fridge and replaced it with a G FUEL sponsorship.