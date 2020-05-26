DouYu reports $36.5 million profit for first quarter of 2020, a 1,389-percent increase

Chinese livestreaming service DouYu International Holdings released its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 today, which ended on March 31. In total, DouYu ended the first quarter of 2020 with a net profit of $36.5M (¥260.5M), up 1,389 percent from the same period last year.

DouYu’s major source of revenue came from its livestreaming segment, which was up 56 percent year-over-year to $296.2 million for Q1 2020, representing roughly 93 percent of the company’s total revenue. The company recorded 158.1 million average monthly active users for the period. That’s 10 million more than Twitch, which had 1.44 million viewers on average as of March 2020.

This year, the company generated net revenues of $319.3 million, which marks an increase of roughly 53 percent year-over-year compared to the first quarter of 2019. Three factors contributed primarily to the increase in revenues, according to DouYu.

The company improved its platform, which led to an increased willingness to pay and payment frequency from its users. It also invested in management and monetization efficiency through closer cooperation with talent agencies. Lastly, ongoing monetization events on the DouYu platform increased revenues.

When comparing year-over-year, the monthly active users slightly decreased but the average mobile active viewers increased by 15.3 percent to 56.6 million from 49.1 million in Q1 2019. The number of quarterly average paying users grew by 26.2 percent to 7.6 million in the period.