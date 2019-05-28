Dignitas partners with Caffeine for exclusive content on the streaming platform

Dignitas has revealed a new partnership with Caffeine, a social broadcasting service similar to Twitch, that will see everyone who’s a part of the Dignitas stream team exclusively on the platform moving forward.

As part of the partnership, Caffeine will have naming rights to the content studio within Dignitas’ soon-to-be-announced gaming and content facility, which will be located adjacent to the home of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

Dignitas will also work with Caffeine to produce original digital series that highlight some of the organization’s most popular teams. Dignitas now has its own Caffeine channel, where all future projects will be streamed and showcased.

“We are excited to welcome Dignitas, its teams, players, and dedicated fans to our growing community,” said Caffeine founder and CEO Ben Keighran. “Dignitas can now create truly interactive live shows that bring its players and teams closer to the fans—content that can only exist on Caffeine’s zero delay streaming platform.”

Caffeine is still in its pre-release phase, but it’s backed by a $146 million investment from three rounds of funding led by FOX, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners, and more.

Dignitas isn’t the first organization to jump to the new platform, either. Caffeine also features regularly-scheduled shows from streamers like The Game, GhostNinja, and Ohmwrecker.