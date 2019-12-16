CORSAIR acquires SCUF Gaming

CORSAIR has purchased SCUF Gaming for an undisclosed amount, the company announced today. The transaction will be finalized within 30 days, according to CORSAIR.

CORSAIR, founded in January 1994, is an American hardware company headquartered in Fremont, California. The “world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components” also purchased Elgato in 2018.

CORSAIR on Twitter We are beyond excited to welcome @ScufGaming to the CORSAIR family! 🎮 https://t.co/sUZsygeIYb https://t.co/FbOeYXIKNm

“We are thrilled to greatly expand our portfolio of industry-leading peripherals and enter the gaming controller space to help gamers play at their best,” said Andy Paul, CEO and founder of CORSAIR. “SCUF leads the market for performance controllers and are a key ingredient to the success of countless esports professionals. SCUF will make an excellent and winning addition to the vast lineup of award-winning CORSAIR and Elgato products.”

SCUF has been one of the top controller producers since the company was founded in 2011. The company’s controllers are used by a lot of professional console esports players in games like Call of Duty.

“We are delighted to join forces with CORSAIR, who share similar DNA to SCUF with regards to innovation and design in the gaming market,” said Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and founder of SCUF. “CORSAIR has the operational scale and network to help us bring our innovation to even more gamers.”

SCUF will still operate out of its headquarters in Atlanta and will remain a separate brand under the CORSAIR umbrella.

With CORSAIR’s purchase of SCUF, it looks like the company is trying to create an all-in-one place for gamers to purchase the best line of equipment on the market, especially for PC users.

CORSAIR already has an impressive lineup of mice, keyboards, and PC hardware. But when you combine Elgato and SCUF’s products into the mix, it creates a powerhouse.

Gamers will now have a place to purchase PC hardware, streaming equipment, and competitive controllers all under one roof.