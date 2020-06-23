Complexity partners with We Are Nations to create sportswear

These organizations are teaming up to research player performance.

Esports organization Complexity Gaming and sportswear company We Are Nations entered a partnership to launch The Lab, a facility focused on researching player performance to create performance gear, Complexity announced today.

The Lab will place Complexity’s players in controlled environments within the GameStop Performance Center in Frisco, Texas to measure cognitive and physical performance needs.

Image via We Are Nations

“The unparalleled access to research and testing throughout the GameStop Performance Center and with Complexity athletes will allow us to take our product development a step further and help us to service gamers for a function well beyond comfort or style,” We Are Nations CEO Patrick Mahoney said.

The Lab’s creation is an attempt to kickstart the analytics revolution in esports using three key research areas.

Finding a quality chair is a persistent issue surrounding casual and professional gamers. The organizations are partnering with Herman Miller to research optimized ergonomic equipment developed specifically for gamers.

In the Cognitive Lab, players will be evaluated on basic functions like reaction speed, memory, and inhibition. By collecting performance data, We Are Nations will attempt to develop products that demonstrably enhance player performance.

Players will have access to the GameStop Performance Center’s training rooms with climate control, advanced sound engineering, and top-end equipment.

Esports apparel is a market that companies are trying to break into with varying levels of success. Puma entered into an apparel partnership with Cloud9 in January 2019. Nike partnered with T1 in January 2020. In August 2019, Adidas struck a clothing deal with Ninja. We Are Nations previously partnered with the North American LCS in 2018.

Complexity and We Are Nations are entering into this partnership with a focus on analytics and performance-based sportswear over lifestyle or streetwear.

“Our mission is to help the entire industry reframe the conversation and focus on holistic player well-being,” Complexity CEO Jason Lake said.