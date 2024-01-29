Former Call of Duty boss takes reins as Blizzard’s new president

Former Call of Duty general manager Johanna Faries will take over as Blizzard Entertainment’s president next week, as first reported by Bloomberg and later confirmed by Blizzard today.

Faries will replace former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, who left the company last week, amid nearly 2,000 layoffs by Activision Blizzard’s new parent company, Microsoft. Microsoft finalized its $69 billion purchase of the publisher of games like CoD and World of Warcraft last year.

Faries was with CoD since 2018. Image via LinkedIn

After working at the National Football League (NFL) for 12 years, Faries joined Activision as CoD’s esports head in 2018 before becoming the general manager of the franchise.

The appointment of an Activision (and CoD especially) executive will likely make waves in the communities of Blizzard’s games, such as WoW, Overwatch, Diablo, and more. But according to the report, Faries was quick to note the differences between the games.

“It is important to note that Call of Duty’s way of waking up in the morning to deliver for players can often differ from the stunning games in Blizzard’s realm: each with different gameplay experiences, communities that surround them, and requisite models of success,” Faries wrote in a letter to staff on Monday, according to Bloomberg. “I’ve discussed this with the Blizzard leadership team and I’m walking into this role with sensitivity to those dynamics, and deep respect for Blizzard, as we begin to explore taking our universes to even higher heights.”

According to Faries’ letter, she will start her new role next Monday, Feb. 5, and will be on the Blizzard campus to hold a town hall.

Update Jan. 29 12:45pm CT: The news has been announced and confirmed by Blizzard, including Faries’ letter to staff.

“I remain inspired by Blizzard’s iconic legacy, and the transformative role gaming has played in my life and in the lives of others,” Faries said. “I cannot wait to get going – to listen, to learn, to empower, and to collaborate with all of you on our bold and bright future together. Together, may we forge many legendary days ahead.”