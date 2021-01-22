Blizzard to absorb Tony Hawk developer Vicarious Visions

Vicarious Visions, a game development studio that’s been a part of Activision since January 2005, is merging with Blizzard Entertainment, the company announced today.

The near 200 employee studio will now be “fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and initiatives,” rather than working on titles under the Activision banner, such as the recently released Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

Activision Blizzard saw this move as a good way to help out a developer that’s worked within the company for years in a new way, according to a statement made to GamesIndustry.biz.

“After collaborating with Vicarious Visions for some time and developing a great relationship, Blizzard realized there was an opportunity for [Vicarious Visions] to provide long-term support,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz.

Vicarious Visions has worked with Activision for years on various franchises like Guitar Hero, Call of Duty, Destiny, and both new and old Tony Hawk and Crash Bandicoot games. The developer’s two most recent projects, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, were huge hits and revitalized previously dormant franchises.

Along with the merger, Vicarious Visions studio head Jen Oneal will take over as Blizzard’s executive vice president of development. Her old role will be filled by the studio’s chief operating officer, Simon Ebejer, moving forward.

There are no details available on what Vicarious Visions and Blizzard have been working on together prior to this move. But now that this merger is official, all of the developer’s staff are employees of Blizzard and will focus on IPs under that brand.