Blizzard president says it’s been a “hard week” due to Warcraft III issues

Activision Blizzard held its Q4 earnings call last night. While addressing issues revolving around the botched release of Warcraft III: Reforged, all Blizzard president J. Allen Brack could say was that it’s been a “hard week.”

Fans had high hopes for the release of Warcraft III, which came out just a little bit more than one week ago. But players were left disappointed with bugs, missing features, and graphics that weren’t as good as advertised to the point that many looked for a refund.

The negative attention has kept Blizzard running for the past couple of weeks as it tries to play damage control. The company caved to the desire many had for a refund and also quickly announced that it planned on making changes to the game based on the poor reviews and apologized to fans for not living up to expectations.

In the earnings call, Brack repeated much of what the Warcraft III developers have said in posts on the player forums.

“Our community has come to expect really amazing things from us, and we’ve heard from them that we did not achieve that bar,” Brack said. “But we stand behind our games, and have consistently shown that not only do we support them, but we continue to build on them even after launch. And we’re committed to doing that here as well. We’re going to continue to update the game, and we’re going to continue to update the community with our plans going forward.”

Before the earnings call yesterday, Blizzard announced a new patch to Warcraft that addressed numerous bugs that fans have already complained about. The changes came just days after the developers addressed issues with the game, saying first and foremost that they were “sorry for those of you who didn’t have the experience” that they wanted.