How to get a refund for Warcraft 3: Reforged

Warcraft 3: Reforged was one of the most welcome surprises of BlizzCon 2018. After a mobile version of Diablo was announced earlier that day, with the notorious “do you guys not have phones” remark, fans were rightly suspicious of Blizzard.

A fresh and updated version of Warcraft 3, though, sounded promising. Cutting edge graphics, new cut scenes, improved modding capabilities, and balance changes. What more could you ask for? It sounded too good to be true—and apparently, it is.

Blizzard went back on its promises and instead of shipping the new and improved WC3 fans were expecting, it released a trainwreck of a game with black screens, frequent disconnects, and high ping—and that’s just multiplayer. The campaign is an abomination, according to fans.

But it’s not too late to refund that hard-earned $30 and spend it on something else.

All you have to do is go to the Battle.net support page and select Warcraft 3: Reforged. Next, instead of “describing the issue” to Blizzard, click on “I would rather categorize the issue” below it. Once you’ve navigated to the next page, choose the Payments option and request a refund.

From here, you may have to sign in to your Battle.net account. But once you’ve done that, you should be good to go. Blizzard will typically respond to your request within 24 hours, but because of the nature of WC3: Reforged and its poor reception, it may take longer.