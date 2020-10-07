Asa Butterfield from Netflix’s Sex Education signs with Team Liquid

It's not as random as you might think.

Team Liquid introduced a rather unusual addition to the organization today. Hollywood actor Asa Butterfield is joining Liquid, but the organization didn’t say what he’ll actually be doing with the team.

Butterfield’s addition to Liquid isn’t that random, though. Butterfield is known for his leading role in both the movie Ender’s Game and the Netflix’s show Sex Education, but he also competed in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament last year.

Welcome to the Liquid Family, @asabfb



We’re happy to have you on board, and look forward to seeing what you accomplish next.



(also if we ever need a sub for dota or smash, you're getting a call) pic.twitter.com/71GxG6I7TY — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) October 7, 2020

He joined the esports community as PG|Stimpy and played for Panda Global. It’s unclear what Butterfield will do now that he’s joined Liquid, however. The organization didn’t provide any details about his contract.

Liquid’s current Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster features five players: Ken Hoang, Kashan “Chillin” Khan, Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma, Daniel “ChuDat” Rodriguez, and Samuel “Dabuz” Buzby. Butterfield’s name isn’t included on Liquid’s website.

Butterfield could have been hired to stream for Liquid—or he can be a sub in Dota 2 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the tweet seemingly joked. But his Twitch account only has 2,000 followers and no videos saved. He used to stream on this channel in 2017, according to his Twitter account.

Liquid fans will probably see plenty of Butterfield in the esports scene moving forward following his addition to a major organization.