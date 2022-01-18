Activision Blizzard employees voice concerns about Microsoft acquisition

After news broke this morning that Microsoft intends to buy Activision Blizzard, employees have started to discuss the implications of the acquisition on social media.

Activision Blizzard has been under fire since July when news broke that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company alleging many instances of employee mistreatment, mostly involving sexual misconduct.

Employees of Activision Blizzard woke up this morning to find out that their company is being sold to Microsoft and many are now discussing the purchase and what it means for them. Many have commented that they’d be fine with it if Microsoft allows them to unionize. Others have called for the immediate removal of Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, who has already been announced to resume his role until the purchase closes.

I’m disappointed in you Phil Spencer pic.twitter.com/OJucopU56W — Jessica Gonzalez 🤍💙 #ABetterABK #ABetterUbisoft (@_TechJess) January 18, 2022

The purchase of Activision Blizzard won’t happen overnight. The deal could take anywhere from 12 to 18 months to close and is expected to be finalized in 2023. It’s likely that Microsoft can’t do anything about Activision Blizzard’s corporate hierarchy until the purchase is complete, but many employees are still angry with the lack of his removal.

Employees are also worried about the future of their careers. With employees fighting the toxic workplace culture that’s seeped into Activision Blizzard, they’re concerned that their voices will be stifled by the company’s purchase and their battle will ultimately be lost.

we've had 0 communication from any leadership since the strike began and so now we wonder if that's because they have new people to negotiate with or because we've been labeled "someone else's problem now" or if we are simply too small in number to matter at this point — △ jiji 💙 (@noctflugel) January 18, 2022

With the deal expected to settle around the middle of 2023, Activision Blizzard employees are stuck in limbo and have been since the strike began. Many are worried that it’s going to get worse and are wrestling with the idea that it may never get better.