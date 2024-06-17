How to complete the Proud Peacock challenge in BitLife

The Proud Peacock challenge in Bitlife asks you to live out your wildest fantasy of working in an adult film company and having a steady, never-ending source of income.

Unlike other Bitlife challenges, you have to complete the requirements in a specific order to complete the quest, which makes it quite challenging, needing you to restart your life and do everything from scratch. So, if you’re stuck on a specific challenge and need help to complete the Proud Peacock challenge, we’ve got you covered.

BitLife Proud Peacock challenge guide

Quite the luxurious life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five essential steps you need to complete in BitLife’s Proud Peacock challenge:

Be born a male in New York.

Become a janitor at an adult film company.

Work your way up to becoming an adult film star.

Hook up with 5+ male coworkers.

Become a top 0.01 percent content creator on Only Fans.

Be born a male in New York

Start a new custom life, keep your country set in the United States, and pick New York as your preferred city. You have to be a male for this quest; choosing to be female won’t help you complete your challenge.

Become a janitor at an adult film company

Under the occupation tab, you can choose several full-time jobs, and once you turn 18, you can also choose to be a Janitor at a corporate or adult film company. You have to select the Janitor at the adult film company to complete the challenge. If you don’t see the option for choosing this field, you must age up and keep checking the job list to see if you cut through the interview questions. You can also choose to be a Janitor later in life despite having another career, so don’t stress it if you can’t find it early in the game.

Work your way up to becoming an adult film star

Choose any work available in the adult film industry; if you put in extra effort, you should be able to rise through the ranks. You can join the company as a Pornography writer/historian/cameraman and use the Work Harder option to go up the ranks slowly. You can also ask your supervisor for a raise and increase in pay to become an adult film star and start gaining fame, which also boosts your Only Fans rating.

Hook up with 5+ male coworkers

Hooking up with five or more colleagues is tricky unless you have a relationship with everyone. To hook up with a male colleague, compliment them and keep your relationship meter green to ensure a healthy result. You can also ask them out and befriend them to make your odds easier with them. If you fail, they might report you to HR, which might lead to you getting fired from your job.

Become a Top .01% content creator on Only Fans

Start your Only Fans account by going to your assets and social media immediately after turning 18. Once you’re in the adult industry, you’ll have your best shot at becoming a 0.01 percent content creator, as fame as an actor should help you get an ocean of followers on the platform. You must actively post and promote new products to get ahead of your competition.

Once you finish all five tasks, your Proud Peacock challenge should finish. While it’s based on your luck, you should be able to complete it soon. Next, why not read our guides on completing the Disco Inferno and Golden Gals challenges in Bitlife?

