How to complete Model Mischief challenge in BitLife

In BitLife, there are various challenges you can participate in, each with specific requirements and tasks you must complete to earn rewards. In the latest challenge, Model Mischief, you must become a criminally inclined model.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Model Mischief Challenge in BitLife.

How to complete the Model Mischief Challenge in BitLife, explained

The hardest tasks will be sabotaging and murdering. Image via Bitlife

In BitLife’s Model Mischief Challenge, you must complete five steps:

Be born a female in Massachusetts Become a famous model while working at a modeling agency Sabotage five or more fellow models’ careers Murder five or more of your fellow models Participate in two-plus Fashion Weeks

To complete this challenge, you must purchase the Model Job Pack or the Boss Mode Bundle (which contains all current and future job packs). I tried completing this challenge without the pack, and it’s impossible, as modeling is a special career. So, if you want to participate in this challenge, it will cost you at least $4.99 USD.

Once you’ve purchased the pack, you can work through the challenge list.

1) Be born as a female in Massachusetts

You can choose your special talent before being born if you have God Mode. Image via Bitlife

Being born as a female in Massachusetts is the easiest step as all you need to do is create a new female character and be born in Massachusetts, USA. If you’re unsure which cities are in this state, you can select Boston, which is at the top of the list.

Once your character has been born, work on creating a good-looking character, preferably one who is smart and can get away with murder. So, like in the Just Dessert Challenge, it would be good if your character has a criminally inclined talent, making it easier to sabotage and kill the models.

Once you hit age 10, you can start taking modeling lessons and improve your modeling proficiency every year, and you’ll want to max this out.

2) Become a famous model while working at a modeling agency

To become a famous model while working at a modeling agency, there are a few steps you must complete:

Under Special Careers, select Modeling, and participate in an audition. In your audition, you’ll create your model quirks and attitude. Adjust your prompt to ensure you lean towards model material. If the agency accepts you, you can participate in modeling jobs to raise your fame. Complete jobs until you become famous.

3) Sabotage five or more fellow models’ careers

Sabotaging models is relatively easy. All you need to do is navigate to the Colleagues section of your Modeling Agency job menu, select a model, and then choose Sabotage. Then, you need to repeat this four more times.

However, sabotaging these models can cause game-ending consequences, so you may need to close the app and reload to continue, or you may need to start over.

4) Participate in two-plus Fashion Weeks

Fashion Weeks are unlocked once you have access to higher-tier modeling jobs. When you access these high-tier gigs, age your character by one year, and you’ll see a message asking you to join Fashion Week. Your success during this week will depend on your choices when given prompts. So, be sure to select the best model options. Then, to complete this task, you’ll need to age up and participate in another Fashion Week.

5) Murder five or more of your fellow models

Now that you’ve completed all the other tasks, you can go about murdering one of your fellow models by navigating to the Murder option under the Crime menu.

Successfully murdering five of your colleagues means you’ll complete this challenge. However, if you’re caught, you’ll need to reload, try again, use a Time Machine to rewind a year, or restart from a baby. As this is a hard task, it’s essential to have a criminal mind and also to choose options that aren’t too suspicious, like scaring someone to death.

Once you’ve killed five models, you’ve completed the Model Mischief BitLife Challenge.

