Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Bitlfe has a space career in which you need to pass the Space Academy to get your job in NASA.
Image via Candywriter
Category:
Bitlife

All Astronaut Technical Training answers in BitLife

Crack the test to see the stars.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jun 19, 2024 06:36 pm

Answering all the Astronaut Technical Training questions right in BitLife holds the key to fulfilling your childhood dream of becoming an astronaut.

Recommended Videos

After choosing a country that actually runs a space program, your Bitlife character needs to have a higher smart rating attribute, get good grades in high school, and join clubs like Robotics, which has a Science connection. After that, you can study Engineering or STEM major fields and go for your pilot’s license.

Next, join the Space Academy and keep up your fitness training, flight training, and, most importantly, technical training. You need to get the answers right to space-related questions to keep the progress bar high to pass your course easily.

Here’s everything you need to know to answer all of your Technical Training questions in Bitlife.

All Astronaut Technical Training answers in BitLife, listed

Budding Astronauts have to excel in Technical Training in Bitlife.
Get on the spaceship! Image via Candywriter

Keep in mind you need to buy the astronaut job pack to unlock this career path in Bitlife. Here are all the Technical Training answers for BitLife.

Questions
Answers 
Who invented the telescope?Hans Lippershey
What is the name of our moon?
Moon
What is the term for the left and right movement of a Plane?Yaw
What is the name of the robotic arm used by astronauts to manipulate objects outside the spacecraft?Canadarm
How do Astronauts sleep in zero gravity?
Microgravity Environment
How long does it take light from the Sun to reach Earth?About eight minutes
What is the reflective glass covering on an astronaut’s spacesuit called?Visor
What keeps astronauts in place when sleeping in zero gravity?Velcro
What is the purpose of the nose cone on a rocket?Reduce air resistance
At 450 degree Celsius, which planet is the hottest in the solar system?Venus
What makes it possible for the Earth to orbit the Sun?Sun’s gravitational pull
Who was the first person to step foot on the Moon? Neil Armstrong
What is the most common propellant for a Rocket? Liquid Hydrogen
What does the acronym LEO stand for? Low-Earth Orbit
What is the name of the galaxy that will collide with the Milky Way someday?Andromeda
What type of spacecraft is used to transport astronauts from Earth to and from the International Space Station? Soyuz spacecraft
What is the force that counteracts the Thrust force for flight?Drag
What is the name of the tool used by astronauts to collect samples of rock and soil from the surface of the moon? Rock Hammer
What is the speed of Light?300 million meters per second
What is the name of the machine that simulates the effect of gravity on the human body?Centrifuge
What protective layer surrounds a rocket to protect it from the intense heat generated during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere?Heat shield
How long does it take to travel from Earth to the Moon? Three days
The Great Red Spot Appears on which planet?Jupiter
What makes it possible for Earth to orbit the Sun?Gravity
How long does it take the space station to orbit once around Earth?90 minutes
What is the payload of a rocket?The Cargo is taken into space
How many astronauts have set foot on the moon?12
What is the purpose of the solar panel on satellites?To power the satellite
What’s the name for the point at which nothing can escape a black hole’s gravitational pull? Event horizon
Which type of rocket engine is used to maneuver spacecraft during flight and adjust their trajectory? Maneuvering Thrusters
What keeps an astronaut attached to a spacecraft while on a spacewalk? Tether system
Which instrument measures the mix and concentration of the air astronauts breathe inside a spacecraft? Oxygen sensor
Where did the Moon Landing take place in 1969? The Sea of Tranquility
What does a light-year measure? Distance
How often does the Earth revolve around the Sun? Once every 365 days
How old is the Earth? About 4.5 billion years old
What is the name of the device that astronauts wear to regulate the flow of oxygen and remove carbon dioxide while in space?Exosuit
What is a Meteorite?Rock from space that hits Earth
Stars are fueled by the nuclear fusion of what gas? Hydrogen
What was the first mammal in space? A Dog
What is an astronaut’s maximum absorbency garment? It’s a diaper
How many Earths can fit inside the Sun? One million
What is the official term for an astronaut’s spacesuit? An Extravehicular Mobility Unit
Which planet is named after the Roman god of war?Mars

Next up, you could complete the Proud Peacock Challenge in Bitlife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin