Answering all the Astronaut Technical Training questions right in BitLife holds the key to fulfilling your childhood dream of becoming an astronaut.

After choosing a country that actually runs a space program, your Bitlife character needs to have a higher smart rating attribute, get good grades in high school, and join clubs like Robotics, which has a Science connection. After that, you can study Engineering or STEM major fields and go for your pilot’s license.

Next, join the Space Academy and keep up your fitness training, flight training, and, most importantly, technical training. You need to get the answers right to space-related questions to keep the progress bar high to pass your course easily.

Here’s everything you need to know to answer all of your Technical Training questions in Bitlife.

All Astronaut Technical Training answers in BitLife, listed

Get on the spaceship! Image via Candywriter

Keep in mind you need to buy the astronaut job pack to unlock this career path in Bitlife. Here are all the Technical Training answers for BitLife.

Questions

Answers Who invented the telescope? Hans Lippershey What is the name of our moon?

Moon What is the term for the left and right movement of a Plane? Yaw What is the name of the robotic arm used by astronauts to manipulate objects outside the spacecraft? Canadarm How do Astronauts sleep in zero gravity?

Microgravity Environment How long does it take light from the Sun to reach Earth? About eight minutes What is the reflective glass covering on an astronaut’s spacesuit called? Visor What keeps astronauts in place when sleeping in zero gravity? Velcro What is the purpose of the nose cone on a rocket? Reduce air resistance At 450 degree Celsius, which planet is the hottest in the solar system? Venus What makes it possible for the Earth to orbit the Sun? Sun’s gravitational pull Who was the first person to step foot on the Moon? Neil Armstrong What is the most common propellant for a Rocket? Liquid Hydrogen What does the acronym LEO stand for? Low-Earth Orbit What is the name of the galaxy that will collide with the Milky Way someday? Andromeda What type of spacecraft is used to transport astronauts from Earth to and from the International Space Station? Soyuz spacecraft What is the force that counteracts the Thrust force for flight? Drag What is the name of the tool used by astronauts to collect samples of rock and soil from the surface of the moon? Rock Hammer What is the speed of Light? 300 million meters per second What is the name of the machine that simulates the effect of gravity on the human body? Centrifuge What protective layer surrounds a rocket to protect it from the intense heat generated during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere? Heat shield How long does it take to travel from Earth to the Moon? Three days The Great Red Spot Appears on which planet? Jupiter What makes it possible for Earth to orbit the Sun? Gravity How long does it take the space station to orbit once around Earth? 90 minutes What is the payload of a rocket? The Cargo is taken into space How many astronauts have set foot on the moon? 12 What is the purpose of the solar panel on satellites? To power the satellite What’s the name for the point at which nothing can escape a black hole’s gravitational pull? Event horizon Which type of rocket engine is used to maneuver spacecraft during flight and adjust their trajectory? Maneuvering Thrusters What keeps an astronaut attached to a spacecraft while on a spacewalk? Tether system Which instrument measures the mix and concentration of the air astronauts breathe inside a spacecraft? Oxygen sensor Where did the Moon Landing take place in 1969? The Sea of Tranquility What does a light-year measure? Distance How often does the Earth revolve around the Sun? Once every 365 days How old is the Earth? About 4.5 billion years old What is the name of the device that astronauts wear to regulate the flow of oxygen and remove carbon dioxide while in space? Exosuit What is a Meteorite? Rock from space that hits Earth Stars are fueled by the nuclear fusion of what gas? Hydrogen What was the first mammal in space? A Dog What is an astronaut’s maximum absorbency garment? It’s a diaper How many Earths can fit inside the Sun? One million What is the official term for an astronaut’s spacesuit? An Extravehicular Mobility Unit Which planet is named after the Roman god of war? Mars

