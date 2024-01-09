Xbox admits Baldur’s Gate 3 players are being banned for saucy clips—won’t change policy

Microsoft has agreed to reverse Xbox bans over certain Baldur’s Gate 3 clips and screenshots but has no plans to adjust its policy over automatically uploading captures to its servers.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Baldur’s Gate 3 players on Xbox have been advised not to save captures of the game’s saucier scenes since it gets you banned and thus unable to access the Xbox network. Developer Larian Studios soon caught wind of the situation and promised to speak with Microsoft over what it clearly felt were unfair punishments. After all, what players wish to record or save is their own business. Plus, they didn’t personally upload these captures to the network; that happened automatically without their meaning.

The good news is that Microsoft is also aware of the issue, and according to Larian on Jan. 5, these bans are beginning to be reversed. However, Microsoft not only claims its bans were issued manually (so it’s not an automatic process), but it seems uninterested in making any accommodations to its auto-upload policy. Instead, all it tells players is they need to disable automatic uploads for potentially mature content.

“To provide clarity on Baldur’s Gate 3 mature content enforcement actions, Xbox account suspensions are not automatic. Each clip is reviewed by a moderator and, if found in violation of our safety and content policies, actioned accordingly,” reads a Jan. 8 X post from the Xbox Support account. “Our team evaluates appeals and can reverse suspensions if action was taken in error. If this was a first offense, for example, we will remove the suspension and let players know why it happened and how to avoid future issues.”

Disabling auto-uploads is a simple process, but some say it shouldn’t be the default and new Xbox users should be given the option to opt in for automatic uploads to avoid potential bans. Others argue Microsoft should rework its policy to accommodate mature-rated games such as Baldur’s Gate 3.

The crux of the issue is ultimately players don’t like being told what they can and can’t upload, especially when it’s related to a product they paid for. Microsoft obviously doesn’t want minors accidentally stumbling across Baldur’s Gate 3 more intimate moments on its activity feeds, but why is that responsibility being placed on the players?