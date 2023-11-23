This Baldur’s Gate 3 cosplay is so good it looks like a screenshot

A Baldur’s Gate 3 fan has today brought Minthara, one of the most notorious and evil characters in the BG3 story, to life with a cosplay so incredible other players are suggesting it looks like a game screenshot.

Besides the Dark Urge, one of BG3’s Origin characters, and Bhaal (his father), very few characters are as wholly evil as Minthara, the Drow woman who asks you to slaughter the citizens of Druid’s Grove. All that said, despite her wicked ways, she is romanceable and very popular among BG3 players, so much so that Narga Lifestream, a popular cosplay artist, embraced Minthara’s brutal cunningness in a gorgeous cosplay.

Although we’re used to seeing Minthara in her full armored glory, she does have a leather outfit she wears at the main camp, much like all the other companions you can travel with in BG3. This cosplay’s one looks exactly like the one Narga is wearing. From her eye makeup, hair and hairstyle, skin color, and clothing, the whole costume is spot on; so much so that many fans mistook the cosplay as screenshots of the character in the game. Not surprisingly, it also proved how popular Minthara is as a romance companion, even though she is evil, because many players stated they’d kill the Druid’s Grove citizens countless times if it were for her.

However, others are a little skeptical of the BG3 cosplay and believe it was heavily edited to look that good and accurate, with some even saying she doesn’t look human. That said, technically she’s not supposed to because she is a Drow. But as the photo seems to be in poor lighting, and because it’s heavily edited, it looks more like CGI, especially the hair, than a person.

Whether the images were heavily edited or the lightning was just dark, I think Narga’s BG3 cosplay is pretty spot-on, and her costume looks almost like a replica.