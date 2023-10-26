The one mod Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t live without doesn’t even change gameplay

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a strong modding community, and while not everyone uses mods, there are a few that many players simply can’t live without.

In a post to Reddit on Oct. 25, fans agreed the Unlimited Dyeing mod is an absolute must for every BG3 playthrough. With this mod, dyes are no longer consumed after use, so you can color your clothes to your heart’s content and even change your style to suit your circumstances.

Users emphasized the mod is essential because BG3 doesn’t let you preview your dyed gear, so you have to test new colors at the expense of your consumables. To make matters worse, dyes sometimes don’t work as advertised: One player wrote, “Dye be called something like lilac and then all of a sudden there’s like orange all over my gear.”

Another explained that dying gear in BG3 has a learning curve. Armor pieces react differently when colored, with different placements for primary and secondary colors. Certain pieces don’t even use all the colors from the dye.

Fighting with fashion is important, but a few other mods are worth mentioning too, as they’re also getting lots of attention from the community. The Native Camera Tweaks mod unlocks BG3’s camera so you can appreciate the environment, your characters, and their gorgeously colored outfits up close. Some fans prefer “looking at things up close too much,” while others are “always off in the distance looking ahead.”

Movement with WASD is another popular mod that works well with the camera tweaks. From the day the game was released, players weren’t happy the game didn’t have keyboard movement controls. I’ve never had problems with mouse movement myself, but that could be because I’m so familiar with MOBAs.

Interestingly enough, BG3’s most-used mods provide minor quality-of-life updates like camp notifications, easier-to-read text, and weight limits. There’s always hope that Larian will fix some of these issues eventually, but why wait when you can just use mods?

