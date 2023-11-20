PlayStation 5 players can play Baldur’s Gate 3 for free—but there’s a catch

PlayStation 5 players have the privilege of being able to experience the brilliant Baldur’s Gate 3 for free—but only if they fall into a specific category.

The Game of the Year contender is now available to enjoy on a two-hour trial for PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers, with a subscription to the service costing $17.99.

However, that’s definitely a decent price to pay if you are new to the Baldur’s Gate franchise and have no experience with D&D either, as it provides the perfect entry point for you to decide whether to splash out on the game.

Two hours is definitely enough time to get a significant taste of what Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer and it should encourage players to try it out—and inevitably get hooked on what is a top-tier title that shouldn’t be looked over.

Great characters to discover. Image via Larian Studios

Like many others, I had zero experience with Baldur’s Gate or D&D prior to Baldur’s Gate 3, entering the game with little expectations and no idea whether I’d like it. It’s fair to say it completely blew my socks off.

I’m now eagerly awaiting the upcoming Xbox Series X|S release so I can introduce my wife to the weird and wonderful world Larian Studios has created, which will be a new experience for me as my playthroughs on PC have so far been single-player.

Given the two-hour trial on PS5, however, I am certainly considering signing up for a PS Plus Premium subscription so she can try the game out before I fork out to get it on Xbox, and it’s a great way to encourage players to check out what’s on offer.

A trial of Baldur’s Gate 3 is certainly more appealing than the other offering on PS Plus Premium recently announced, which provides an hour trial of Lord of the Rings: Gollum—which absolutely doesn’t tempt me in the slightest.