One Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 change might force you to use more consumables

Larian released Patch Two for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Aug. 31, and while there were numerous changes, including substantive storyline adjustments for one companion, one change has flown under the radar that limits how much you can gain from dipping your weapon in poison.

Prior to the game’s latest patch, numerous players discovered a way that you could get around using a bonus action in combat to coat your weapon with poisons. Typically, a player might coat their weapon with Purple Worm Toxin or Wyvern Toxin by using a bonus action right before combat that would give them the poison for 10 turns.

However, players found out that by throwing the toxin on the ground instead, you could dip your weapon to gain the same effect, and your weapon would keep that buff without it wearing off after just 10 turns. To further the fun, the pool of poison would remain on the ground indefinitely, it seemed.

While yesterday’s patch didn’t explicitly mention any fix or change to what appeared to be an exploit, from our personal playthroughs, it seems as though you can no longer infinitely go back to the same pool of poison to coat your weapons before battle.

You can still throw a toxin on the ground and dip it for a longer lasting poison coating, but after you dip two to four weapons in a pool of poison, it will disappear. So it looks like you can’t get through an entire act anymore using one vial of Purple Worm Toxin. You’ll need to make sure you’re checking vendors after long rests to see if they have any.

