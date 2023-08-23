Not even review bombers can take Baldur’s Gate 3’s Metacritic crown

Weirdos have tried, and failed, to topple the giant.

Review bombers have turned their attention to Baldur’s Gate 3, but even they are unable to snatch Metacritic’s crown from the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has made a seismic impression on the gaming industry, earning the accolade of the best PC Game of 2023 on Metacritic and the second most discussed PC Game of 2023 on the platform.

Unfortunately, whenever there is success, there will always be people who want to ruin it, and that’s exactly what review bombers have attempted to do on Metacritic with Baldur’s Gate 3’s rating.

A flood of negative reviews have hit the game, all without proper feedback or criticism, instead simply saying: “Do you like hurting other people”—a quote from Hotline Miami.

When I went to the Metacritic page, there were over 50 negative reviews with that exact wording and Reddit posts have highlighted a wealth of similar reviews, though many have already been deleted by Metacritic.

Some of the deleted posts included the URL of a Discord group, Fartspam, and I followed the breadcrumbs. It was a fairly small group of around 75 members, who were target-spamming a variety of different topics.

Screenshots were shared of “proud” moments where users had spammed a stream on Twitch or Kick, while other threads in the channel had vulgar images rife with homophobia, sexism, and racism—all of which I have reported to Discord after promptly leaving the channel.

While the impact on Baldur’s Gate 3 has not done any lasting damage, with Metacritic removing those spam reviews, it does highlight the dangers of social media and shows that increased moderation is required.

