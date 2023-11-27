New Baldur’s Gate 3 mod gives players the legendary weapon we didn’t know we needed

Mods are an excellent way to change up your gameplay experience for any game. But particularly in Baldur’s Gate 3, one fan has created a new modification that will let everyone role-play as one of the scariest things in the world—a disciplinarian mother.

As we discovered on Twitter over the weekend, one gaming mod creator, Aruless, created a mod that gives players a weapon in the tutorial chest and from the druid vendor called “La Chancla,” which directly translates to “flip flop” or “slipper” in English.

Using La Chancla will truly make your enemies feel the pain. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios (YouTube)

In Latin culture, “La Chancla” is often referenced as a tool that mothers use to exercise corporal punishment on misbehaving children—and if that’s not what this BG3 weapon does, we’re not sure what will.

Hitting for between 15 to 38 damage, according to a post on Twitter, La Chancla has Tenacity, making it deal 10 damage even if you miss your attack. It also comes with a special Class Action called “Emotional Damage” that has the tooltip description, “feel the wrath from a Latam~SEA mother.” The action can be done from up to 13 feet away, dealing four to 18 damage and frightening the enemy for two turns. The ability refreshes after every Short Rest.

The Main Hand Only weapon also has a Weapon Enchantment +2 and Fine Parry, which reads “not only the filthy frogs parry.” With so much power, it might be difficult to resist using La Chancla on your next Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign as you role-play a child’s worst nightmare.

This isn’t the only fun for BG3, either. There is a large swathe of mods you can find just like La Chancla on Nexusmods.com to give you a fresh gaming experience.