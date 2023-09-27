Larian looks to resolve issues with Baldur’s Gate 3 crashing in Hotfix #7

Larian Studios may have given Baldur’s Gate 3 a huge patch on Friday, Sept. 22, but that hasn’t stopped the devs from continuing to add fixes to the game less than a week later.

Following Patch 3, which dropped at the end of last week, Larian pushed Hotfix #7 live this morning. And while the notes for the hotfix aren’t vast, this could be one of the most important updates the devs have ever made for the game.

With just seven bullet points listed under the “changes” coming to the game, there are no substantive alterations to the game’s story. But a few of the fixes will certainly help the game’s playability for those who might be having trouble with the game crashing.

Here is the list of hotfixes that Larian just added to BG3 today:

“Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.”

“Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.”

“Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers’ Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.”

“Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.”

“Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.”

“Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.”

“Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 requires a lot of RAM and processing power that many older computers can’t handle, and even PCs that meet the recommended specs for the game sometimes have trouble keeping things going.

Hotfix #7 has multiple updates that specifically help to prevent the game from crashing or from saving—and if you’ve had your game crash about an hour after your most recent save, you know this pain all too well. After this new hotfix, maybe you’ll only lose progress in the game when you’re save scumming and not when the software doesn’t get along with your computer.

