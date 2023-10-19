Lae’zel’s voice actor in Baldur’s Gate 3 delivers perfect response to popular request

Devora Wilde, Lae’zel’s voice actor in Baldur’s Gate 3’s, has maintained a playful relationship with fans of the game. Doing Cameos and making posts to social media, Wilde gives players an expanded look inside the mind of the Githyanki warrior, and today she dished out one of her strongest pieces of content yet.

Apparently, fans have continually requested that Wilde create a Spotify playlist of the music that she believes Lae’zel would listen to, and delivering it as best she could, Wilde made a hilarious post to social media.

For those that keep asking for a Lae'zel playlist…here you go! Enjoy! #BaldursGate3 #laezel pic.twitter.com/3uDvk3Nu1c — Devora Wilde is Bae…I mean Lae’zel 🧟‍♀️🦎 (@Devora_Wilde) October 19, 2023

“Fools! Do you not know Lae’zel has better things to do than listen to music?!” she said via a caption.

The 13-second clip serves as the perfect bait for fans that have been waiting patiently for a playlist of Lae’zel’s favorite songs that starts with a caption “I finally did it… I hope you’re ready” before giving the ultimate punchline of a playlist containing zero songs. Wilde even went out of her way to create a Spotify playlist with the title “Lae’zel’s favourite songs” that had no thumbnail image and consisted of no songs whatsoever.

Lae’zel is most known for being the Baldur’s Gate 3’s most overly serious and impatient companion, and Wilde has regularly shown off that hilariously short temper in fun social media posts. This particular game of bait and switch is especially humorous because in all seriousness, it’s probably accurate.

If visiting the Githyanki Creche in BG3 has taught us anything, it’s that Githyanki don’t have time for anything but war and training for war. So it’s difficult to imagine there are too many Githyanki bards running around.

