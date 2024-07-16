Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t the end of the road, developers say

Though Larian Studios doesn’t plan to develop a sequel or DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3, it appears the company still hasn’t taken its hands off the game. Patch 7, a big release planned for September, won’t be the game’s final update, according to the devs.

Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is supposed to be one of the game’s biggest updates, aiming to add numerous features and revamp existing ones. It will officially introduce the Baldur’s Gate 3 modding kit, numerous new cinematics, bug fixes, and more. The closed beta for Patch 7 begins on July 22 and, despite Larian CEO’s statements to the contrary, it won’t be the game’s final update as the developers have more planned after it goes live in September.

Each Baldur’s Gate 3 patch brought along numerous big changes. Image via Larian Studios

“It ain’t goodbye just yet,” the developers wrote in a Steam post today. “The journey isn’t over,” adding that they “still have a few things up our sleeve.” This will include numerous features requested by the community over the past year, such as crossplay and a photo mode. Larian is also “working on a host of enhancements” oriented around gameplay, performance, and quality-of-life improvements. The studio will let players know when these updates are set to go live “later down the line.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen six massive patches that added numerous features not found in the initial release of the game. From improving romance options to including an all-new Epilogue segment, the studio has continuously expanded on the Baldur’s Gate 3 experience free of charge. Patch 7 was potentially set to be the last update, but it seems the developers are too fond of the game to let it go just like that, even when they’re apparently gearing up for their next big project.

