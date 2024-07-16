Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Characters in Baldur's Gate 3 look out off the edge of a cliff.
Image via Larian Studios
Category:
Baldur's Gate

Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t the end of the road, developers say

"It ain't goodbye just yet."
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 01:40 pm

Though Larian Studios doesn’t plan to develop a sequel or DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3, it appears the company still hasn’t taken its hands off the game. Patch 7, a big release planned for September, won’t be the game’s final update, according to the devs.

Recommended Videos

Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is supposed to be one of the game’s biggest updates, aiming to add numerous features and revamp existing ones. It will officially introduce the Baldur’s Gate 3 modding kit, numerous new cinematics, bug fixes, and more. The closed beta for Patch 7 begins on July 22 and, despite Larian CEO’s statements to the contrary, it won’t be the game’s final update as the developers have more planned after it goes live in September.

A Mind Flayer with an ominous gaze in Baldur's Gate 3.
Each Baldur’s Gate 3 patch brought along numerous big changes. Image via Larian Studios

“It ain’t goodbye just yet,” the developers wrote in a Steam post today. “The journey isn’t over,” adding that they “still have a few things up our sleeve.” This will include numerous features requested by the community over the past year, such as crossplay and a photo mode. Larian is also “working on a host of enhancements” oriented around gameplay, performance, and quality-of-life improvements. The studio will let players know when these updates are set to go live “later down the line.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen six massive patches that added numerous features not found in the initial release of the game. From improving romance options to including an all-new Epilogue segment, the studio has continuously expanded on the Baldur’s Gate 3 experience free of charge. Patch 7 was potentially set to be the last update, but it seems the developers are too fond of the game to let it go just like that, even when they’re apparently gearing up for their next big project.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.