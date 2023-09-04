BG3 speedrunner beats the game in less than 4 minutes with incredible Gale and Shadowheart cheese

The Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunning enthusiasts have found a new method that’s able to crack the game in less than four minutes—three minutes and 57 seconds, to be more precise.

The method involves playing as Gale, getting out of the Nautiloid as fast as possible, killing Shadowheart at the Ruined Battlefield, and placing her in a chest. After that, players must place the chest in their inventory, triggering one of Gale’s nefarious endings. It’s incredibly cheese, but it’s by far the best method players discovered to speedrun Baldur’s Gate 3 so far.

While the community as a whole worked together to find this glitch, it’s speedrunner ImTaiyl who currently holds the world record. They finished the game in just three minutes and 57 seconds on Sept. 4.

“This was a long time coming and blows my mind that this run has gotten this fast,” ImTaiyl wrote in the video description of the run. “It’s been a heck of a ride and I’m not stopping anytime soon.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunners have come a long way after Mae got the ball rolling and beat the game in 10 minutes and three seconds on Aug. 15.

While the Gale and Shadowheart method is the best for now for those who aspire to complete Baldur’s Gate 3 fast, I don’t doubt the community will find a new way to beat the game even faster.

This is because Larian Studios is set to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 6, meaning a boatload of new players will soon start playing it. The developer also hopes to release it for Xbox before the end of 2023.

