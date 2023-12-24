How to open the Mystic Force Curtain in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, entering certain rooms requires solving different puzzles, and you come across one of these areas in the House of Hope. The Mystic Force Curtain is a lock preventing players from entering the Boudoir room in Raphael’s house, but you’ll find with a little help here, you’ll be able to proceed in next to no time.

Where is the Mystic Force Curtain in BG3?

Investigate the Mystic Force Curtain at the House of Hope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mystic Force Curtain is located at the entrance of the Boudoir room at the House of Hope in BG3. Players visit this area while searching for the Orphic Hammer and for a few other interesting quests related to Raphael. After completing Helsik’s Ritual, visit the House of Hope to discover the room hidden behind the Mystic Force Curtain.

How to unlock the Mystic Force Curtain in BG3

Speak to the Archivist to get access to the Boudoir room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After reaching the House of Hope, make your way to the Archives area by taking a left from the entrance. Here you encounter the Archivist who provides the key to enter the Boudoir room. You can deceive this character by pretending to be Verillius Receptor, the High Inquisitor sent by Zariel. Choosing this option allows your character to check all the items on display in the Archives room.

Similarly, you can select the dialogue choice about retrieving the Orphic Hammer. With both these choices, the Archivist provides the Boudoir Invitation, an item required to open the Mystic Force Curtain. With the invitation in your inventory, head to the Mystic Force Curtain.

Enter the Boudoir room after removing the Mystic Force Curtain at the House of Hope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Boudoir Invitation in front of the Mystic Force Curtain to unlock the door and enter the room. Remember, Haarlep (one of Raphael’s minions) is waiting inside this room, and you can interact with this character to obtain a key for Raphael’s safe. You can directly engage in combat with Haarlep or go ahead with their directions to obtain the key.

I recommend fighting this character directly as it is an easy fight where Haarlep summons a few minions. Combat is the better choice in this situation as opposed to Haarlep’s ridiculously vile deal. However, there’s also a method to obtain Raphael’s safe key by pickpocketing Haarlep, and to do this I found an alternate entrance to the Boudoir room.

Where to find the window entrance to the Boudoir Room in BG3

Enter through the Double Door in the Prison Hatchway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is an easier way to enter the Boudoir room in BG3 where you won’t have to solve the Mystic Force Curtain puzzle at all. This method involves taking the window entrance route from the Prison Hatchway area. So, instead of visiting the Archives, head straight for the Prison Hatchway room after entering the House of Hope. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the precise location of the broken window entrance.

Jump to the ledge from the broken window. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open the double doors on the northern side of the Prison Hatchway room to find a broken window. From here, you can jump on the ledge that leads directly to the Boudoir Room. Walk down this ledge to follow the path carved along the rocky terrain. I recommend using spells like Misty Step and Fly to quickly traverse around this area to reach the Boudoir room.

Climb up the open window to discover Haarlep resting on the bed in the Boudoir room. It is best to hide after jumping onto the balcony as you can evade a fight by being stealthy in this scenario.

Can you pickpocket Haarlep in BG3?

Pickpocket the item from Haarlep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can pickpocket Harlep and the best way to do it is to enter the Boudoir room through the broken window entrance. After reaching the balcony, use an Invisibility potion and hide to avoid getting detected by the enemy. Crouch-walk to the bed where Haarlep is resting to pickpocket this character. Successfully pickpocketing this character gives you the key to unlock Raphael’s safe in BG3.