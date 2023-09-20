Baldur’s Gate 3: How to complete the Helsik Ritual in BG3

The only way to get to the House of Hope.

Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3 is loaded with optional side quests that give players massive rewards, like the encounters that a player can have with Raphael in the House of Hope. Finding the House of Hope, however, involves the Helsik Ritual.

In order to get to the House of Hope, players have to jump through a lot of hoops and complete a Helsik Ritual just to get an opportunity to face off with Raphael in the first place. This guide will walk through exactly how to get a chance to perform the ritual and what you need to do in order to complete it.

How to complete the Helsik Ritual in Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 3

In order to complete the Helsik Ritual, players first need to speak with the Dwarf named Helsik at Devil’s Fee in the Lower City of Baldur’s gate (X:-39, Y:-9). In order to get the required items to complete the ritual, you will need to either pay a massive 20,000 gold, or you can pass an Intimidation check to make it just 10,000 gold.

Meanwhile, you can get those items for free if you pass a Persuasion check and tell her that you will bring her a pair of gloves that she wants called the Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength.

In order to gain entry into the House of Hope after getting the ritual items from Helsik, you’ll need to place the items in specific locations around the ritual circle to open the portal.

Completing the puzzle opens a portal that leads to the House of Hope. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You receive clues for where to place each item that revolve around what is referred to as an “altar.” In this instance, the altar is Helsik’s desk. Opening your inventory and dropping each item where they belong will complete the ritual. Here are the five locations where items are supposed to be dropped.

Skull – Top-center

– Top-center Coin of Mammon – Top-right

– Top-right Diamond – Lower-right

– Lower-right Incense – Lower-left

– Lower-left Infernal Marble – Center

Once all items are in their proper locations, a portal should open up that takes you to the House of Hope where there are numerous tasks to perform and pieces of equipment to earn, including the Helldusk Armor set.

