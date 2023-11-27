Feeling happy? This hour of Baldur’s Gate 3 breakups will change that

Although the romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a little quirky and amusing if you decide to end your love triangle and become exclusive with your partner, you’ll witness heartbreaking breakups, which one player has compiled into an hour-long video.

Romance is one of the unexpectedly enjoyable and mindblowing aspects of BG3, as some of the companions and their personalities make everything much more enjoyable. As it is a fantasy game, it isn’t bound by conventional romance norms, which means you can romance a bear, a vampire, or even a giant tentacled being. But it also means you can romance more than one person. However, not everyone is open to the polyamory lifestyle. So, if you want to break up with someone, or if you want to start a love triangle and your current partner is into monogamy, you’ll bear witness to a heartbreaking cutscene. If you haven’t seen any of them, one player, DanaDuchy, has compiled a painful collection of breakup scenes.

So, if you were feeling an ounce of joy or want to embrace your inner ’00s emo kid, this is the video to watch because it’s painfully tragic. However, I do like to see Minthara get her comeupance, so I think this scene is worth it and she deserves to be left to hang out to dry. But that might just be me. And before you try to break up with every companion in your party to see these cutscenes, you need to be in a relationship with them first. Well, kind of. You at least need to have a high favorability with them so that if you tell them you want to be in a relationship with a monogamous companion, you will get this cutscene.

That is unless they are okay with polyamory. But not all companions are, and some, like Karlach, even change their minds as you progress through the campaign and their personal quests, which is something to keep in mind when choosing your romance partners.

But this is the video to watch if you’re feeling happy and don’t want to be or just want to see what happens when you break up with a companion.