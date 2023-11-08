Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have a demo?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired RPG that has reached critical acclaim from fans and reviewers alike. Before you purchase Baldur’s Gate 3, however, you might want to see if there is a demo to test before you commit.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is far from Larian Studio’s first venture into the realm of turn-based RPGs, but it is undoubtedly the studio’s greatest success. For those unfamiliar with Dungeons & Dragons and the Forgotten Realms, the gameplay and setting can be overwhelming at times. If you are trying to test out the game, here’s what you should know.

Is there a Baldur’s Gate 3 demo?

If you are familiar with the Baldur’s Gate franchise, you might recognize some old faces | Image via Larian Studios

No, currently there is no demo for Baldur’s Gate 3. If you are familiar with Dungeons & Dragons mechanics, the game functions very similar to the fifth edition. If you are not well versed with the table-top RPG, I would highly recommend checking out gameplay videos to see if it is something that connects with you.

If you make the plunge and purchase Baldur’s Gate 3 but do not end up enjoying the game, you can always refund it on Steam. If you have played less than two hours and have had Baldur’s Gate 3 in your library for fewer than 14 days, then you are eligible for a refund. Of course, you will still need to pay the upfront cost of the game at first.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the biggest surprises and best-selling games of 2023, still active as one of Steam’s most-played games currently. Expanded from its original October 2020 early access period, Larian Studios has crafted one of the best digital representations of the Dungeons & Dragons world.

Though Baldur’s Gate 3 has a steep learning curve for those unfamiliar with the franchise, I think it is still worth checking out if you have an interest in RPGs.