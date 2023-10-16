‘Camera is awful’: Baldur’s Gate 3 players share their hot takes

After months of questing and enjoying campaign after campaign, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are starting to form their own hot takes that most of us didn’t think of until now.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 15, players share their opinions and suggestions about what could have been done better and what is missing. From mechanics to in-game content, players have had something to say about what they think would be a valuable addition to the Baldur’s Gate 3 gaming experience.

Camera experience is something that a lot of players had to say something about. Its bad positioning and angles make the gameplay hard and frustrating. Especially when trying to go up or down stairs. One wrong click, and you will be heading in the wrong direction. The angle and camera locking prevent you from truly enjoying the detail and beauty of the game’s different environments and world. Fortunately, some mods can help you with that.

Sometimes, the variety and plentifulness are not the best thing, and the number of scrolls and potions in the game is a testament to this. First, you do not know what you have in the inventory and whether or not it’s helpful due to the sheer volume of items. Second, most of the items you won’t get to use, and they only take up your precious inventory space. Maybe a better inventory management system would allow you to sort through items you don’t use often?

Camp interactions are another thing that players miss, and they wish that it were more like Red Dead Redemption 2, including banter, jokes, songs, and all the little interactions that make you get to know your companions better. In BG3, they stand beside their tents, not doing anything.

We hope that Baldur’s Gate 3’s developers will look into some of these suggestions and make an already great game even better. They have already proven to have a keen eye for detail, and these little finesses will only enhance the experience.

